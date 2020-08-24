Reporter Update: UPMC Issues Update On Coronavirus Pandemic

KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more from UPMC doctors on the coronavirus pandemic and advances in treatment.



Related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: UPMC Citing COVID Treatment



UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have found an affordable and widely-available treatment for some coronavirus patients. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the latest. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:15 Published 7 hours ago Reporter Update: Recruiting Student Athletes



KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports on how recruitment is working differently this fall amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He'll have more tonight on KDKA-TV News and CBSN Pittsburgh. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:33 Published 6 days ago Reporter Update: Coronavirus Pandemic Having Impact On College Application Process



KDKA's Nicole Ford has a look at how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the college application process. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago