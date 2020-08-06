Can The Eagles Win The NFC East In Back To Back Years For The First Time Since 2003-04?

CBS Philly sports reporter Pat Gallen breaks down the unusual offseason for the Eagles as they prepare for the 2020 season.

He discusses how Jalen Reagor's injury affects the offense, what the expectations should be for the defense and why he sees it as a two-horse race between the Eagles and Cowboys in the division.

Katie Johnston reports.