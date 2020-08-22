Global  
 

India at forefront of developing vaccine against coronavirus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

He spoke on India's fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and also steps taken to give a fillip to economic activity, while also reducing the hurt caused by the outbreak.

He said that reforms introduced in recent months make business easier and reduce red-tapism.

The resolve of 130 crore Indians has gotten stronger by battling not just the pandemic, but also floods, cyclones and locust attacks in recent months, he said.

The country is also at the forefront of Covid vaccine research, stated the Prime Minister, while hailing the scaling of medical infrastructure in the country at very short notice.

The overarching theme of his speech was depicting India as an attractive destination for foreign investment.

Watch the full video for more.


