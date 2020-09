Jackie Kennedy Onassis' Martha's Vineyard Estate Sold To Land Preservation Groups Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 minutes ago Jackie Kennedy Onassis' Martha's Vineyard Estate Sold To Land Preservation Groups The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission and the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation will pay $27 million for the former first lady's estate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Jackie O's Island Getaway Sold to Land Preservation Groups The Martha's Vineyard estate of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is being sold to a pair...

Newsmax - Published 2 hours ago





Tweets about this