Labor Day COVID risks, in-person learning and a new reopening system: 1-on-1 with Denver health director Bob McDonald
Labor Day COVID risks, in-person learning and a new reopening system: 1-on-1 with Denver health director Bob McDonald
Denver health director Bob McDonald joins Denver7 in Mayor Michael Hancock's stead to provide the latest on the city's response to coronavirus.
WE'RE DOING EVERYTHING WE CAN TOMOVE INTO THAT AREA WHERE WEHAVE THE MOST FLEXIBILITY WITHOUR PUBLIC HEALTH MANAGING THEPANDEMIC.WE'RE IN THE LEVEL 2 SAFER ATHOME CATEGORY.