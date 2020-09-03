What I’m Hearing: Bob Nightingale on the passing of baseball player Tom Seaver

Watch VideoBaseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver died Monday from complications of dementia and...

Tom Seaver was known as "Tom Terrific." But, in hindsight, "The Franchise" was a nickname that...

MLB legend Tom Seaver passed away on August 31, 2020 at the age of 75, leaving behind countless...

Steve Miller RT @gregcouch : I'm going to do regular blog posts for Outkick, too. Think I'll go heavy on Chicago and tennis stuff. Here's one on Cobra Ka… 32 minutes ago

Bob Busser Remembering the "Franchise" Tom Seaver today. This was Tom Terrific's office ... Shea Stadium... May he rest in p… https://t.co/AJTWfju1Vx 27 minutes ago

Ringer Podcast Network Remembering Tom Seaver, the greatest Met, and perhaps the greatest pitcher ever. #BaseballBBQ https://t.co/vnutaUAWJl 24 minutes ago

NPiRSprtz @JoeandEvan @EvanRobertsWFAN remembering the Hall of Fame #Mets Pitcher Tom Seaver who passed away last night at th… https://t.co/LjSbkc4qtc 22 minutes ago

superdaveintx RT @AIIAmericanGirI : Remembering Tom 'The Franchise' Seaver - The Greatest Met Ever https://t.co/oVyUTUgmMY @FDRLST #AAG #AAG2020 21 minutes ago

Derrick Blomstedt RT @FOXSportsCincy : RIP Tom Seaver. Remembering his 1978 no-hitter with the @Reds #tbt https://t.co/ESorn09PlS 8 minutes ago