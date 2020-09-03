Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne Johnson, His Wife And Two Daughters Test Positive For COVID-19

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Dwayne Johnson, His Wife And Two Daughters Test Positive For COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson, His Wife And Two Daughters Test Positive For COVID-19

In an 11-minute IGTV video, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two young daughters all tested positive for COVID-19.

Plus, Robert Pattinson has reportedly been diagnosed with coronavirus after filming of “The Batman” shut down two days after starting back up.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife, daughters COVID-19 positive, Johnson announces

In a social media post on Wednesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced he, his wife and two...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCBS News


'A real kick in the gut': Dwayne Johnson, his wife and two young kids test positive for COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson has a candid announcement: He, his wife Lauren Hashian and two young daughters, ages...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsBelfast TelegraphCBS NewsNewsmax



Tweets about this

Susanne0476

Alexandra Schramm RT @TIME: The actor said he along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted the virus, but have now recovered https… 1 minute ago

poindxterlounge

Poindexter Lounge What the heck?! https://t.co/tkSuWW0U1i 2 minutes ago

SuYung_2020

🤍 Slayjé RT @foxillinois: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he, his wife, and his two daughters have since recovered from COVID-19. https://t.co/vOEyV… 3 minutes ago

sturam8

sterling ramsay RT @NESN: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, his wife, and two young daughters have tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/I438Jzijld 4 minutes ago

foxillinois

FOX Illinois Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he, his wife, and his two daughters have since recovered from COVID-19. https://t.co/vOEyVDW0aF 4 minutes ago

Ladyjosephine24

Josie // Black lives matter RT @QuickTake: JUST IN: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just announced on his Instagram that he, his wife and their two daughters tested positive… 4 minutes ago

Abigail55014236

Abigail McPherson RT @THR: Dwayne Johnson, his wife and two daughters have tested positive for COVID-19, the actor revealed Wednesday: "I could tell you that… 5 minutes ago

NESN

NESN Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, his wife, and two young daughters have tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/I438Jzijld 8 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson, His Wife & Kids Test Positive for COVID-19 | THR News [Video]

Dwayne Johnson, His Wife & Kids Test Positive for COVID-19 | THR News

Dwayne Johnson, his wife and two youngest daughters have tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:04Published
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife and two young daughters test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife and two young daughters test positive for COVID-19

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told his Instagram followers that he, his wife and his young daughters tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:52Published
'A real kick in the gut': Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family had coronavirus [Video]

'A real kick in the gut': Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family had coronavirus

Dwayne Johnson and his family, wife Lauren and two daughters, Jasmine, four, and two-year-old Tiana, contracted coronavirus around two-and-a-half weeks ago, and the 'Hobbs and Shaw' star admitted it..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published