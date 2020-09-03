|
|
|
Dwayne Johnson, His Wife And Two Daughters Test Positive For COVID-19
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Dwayne Johnson, His Wife And Two Daughters Test Positive For COVID-19
In an 11-minute IGTV video, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two young daughters all tested positive for COVID-19.
Plus, Robert Pattinson has reportedly been diagnosed with coronavirus after filming of “The Batman” shut down two days after starting back up.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
In a social media post on Wednesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced he, his wife and two...
ESPN - Published
Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •CBS News
|
Dwayne Johnson has a candid announcement: He, his wife Lauren Hashian and two young daughters, ages...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews •Belfast Telegraph •CBS News •Newsmax
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
|