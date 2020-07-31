Woman sparks family drama after rejecting sister-in-law’s ‘selfish’ request

The 32-year-old took to Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum for advice.It all started when her brother and sister-in-law (SIL) assumed, without asking, that she would watch their 10-month-old child every day during the week.At first, the woman tried to be a good sport, but things became unsustainable.“I still have to work and my son is resuming school online so it is not feasible to have the baby here all week while I am working and my son is in school...” .“... My husband works outside our home and is not available to help me during the day,” she explained.So when the woman’s sister-in-law called her to babysit, she declined.

Then things got ugly.“My brother started yelling at me and I told him that this was their child and therefore their responsibility to find appropriate care for him, not me,” she said.“Now my mom and sister and SIL’s mother are blowing up my phone calling me selfish and now I feel bad.

My husband thinks I should ignore them and it’s not my problem”.Most Reddit users were on the woman’s side.“I’m with your husband.

You didn’t sign up to co-parent this kid.

You’re not their free babysitting service,” one user said