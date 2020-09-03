Global  
 

Mercer football's Tyray Devezin named to FCS players watch list

Devezin is 675 yards away from becoming the program's leading rusher.

It feels great to just get out here and compete against a different team.

We're going all out this week in college football mercer senior running back tyray devezin has been named to the f- c-s players watch list by stats f-c-s he's one of 3 socon players on the list devezin rushed for over 1-thousand yards on 214 carries last season... and accounted for 11 of mercer's 17 rushing td's last season in three years




