Security for Derby Day

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Security for Derby Day
There won't be crowd inside churchhill downs for the kentucky derby on saturday... but police and the city of louisville are preparing for one outside the track.

Louisville protesters calling for justice for breonna taylor.... along with counter protesters are expected to gather near churchill downs for the derby.

On wednesday... .louisville mayor greg fischer and louisville metro police discussed the security measures that will be put in place in anticipation of the protests.

They say... much like security with the derby every year... officers with the department will be on call to assist... along with kentucky state police and members of the national guard.

But their focus will be keeping protest groups with different viewpoints in their designated area and away from each other to avoid confrontation.

But it's not just law enforcement bracing for the protests.

Business owners say they are preparing for the worst.... including melissa tan... who says an out of town-looter drove a car through her business when protests first broke out in louisville.

melissa tan business owner

..

"we're totally for the protest -- peaceful protesting.

Butted sot"now we've got barriers behind this mesh, and then we've got another gate that comes down to prevent that from happening."

L3: abc 36 news white lmpd plans increased security for derby day louisville the mayor has warned anyone who becomes violent or vandalizes property, will be arrested.




