Silver Lake Pool Closing

The Rochester parks and recreation department is closing the silver lake pool.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal spoke to the department to find out why.

Ll: i'm at the silver lake pool where the door is chained and the water has been drained from the pool.

This popular water hole is closed.

Ben boldt with the rochester parks and recreation department says the department had been planning on closing the silver lake pool for some time.

Covid?

"*19 and the associated financial burdens sped up the move..

Boldt says the pool needs a lot of work which isn't in the department's budget.

"at this point all of the systems within that pool body so that would be the filtration system, heating system other things like that they are at the end of their useful life.so they are at the point where they need to be updated.

If we are going to continue to run this pool each summer.

Ll: boldt tells me that they're thinking about turning this pool into a splash pad or incorporating this area into boldt says the department is planning to raise funds to update soliders field