Andover Man Indicted On Charges He Stole From Coronavirus Relief Fund
David Staveley has been indicted after he alleged stole from the coronavirus relief and then faked his own death.
Miami Man Facing Federal Charges On Allegations He Defrauded Government Out Of COVID-19 Relief FundsCBS4's Peter D'Oench has more on the charges David Hines is facing.
Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Defrauding PPP for Around $4M and Buying LamboA Florida man faces charges after allegedly fraudulently securing nearly $4 million through the Paycheck Protection Program, spending part of the money on a Lamborghini. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..