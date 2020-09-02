Olmsted County Prepares For Covid Vaccine

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

Olmsted county public health department says it's already been getting prepared.

As the federal government is telling states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by november first..

The olmsted county public health department says it's already been getting prepared.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live with what to expect if a vaccine arrives locally.

Jessica?

Katie ?

"* olmsted county public health director graham briggs tells me the department really started to think about the logistics of distributing a coronavirus vaccination almost as soon as the pandemic began.

The department says it will likely receive a limited amount of the vaccine at first.

That means it would probably be given to those most at risk such as health care workers, first responders and the elderly.

Briggs also says some people may be hesitant to get the vaccine out of concern for it's effectiveness or how safe it is but he says the health department wouldn't use a vaccine that wasn't extensively researched.

< it's something we've been talking with the state is making sure that we're not going to just push out a vaccine because it's there.

We need to verify through a number of different sources that whatever we're going to use is both safe and efficacious for our residents.> the department says there are around 150?

"* thousand people in olmsted county... and if everyone wanted to be vaccinated the department would consider having vaccination stations throughout the community when more supplies arrive.

Live in rochester?

"* thank you jessica.

At this point ?

"* the c?

"*d?

"*c say vaccines would be distributed to local health departments and hospitals by