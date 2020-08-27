too many cats

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 11 minutes ago

Year.

This time of year is typically "kitten season"... where shelters end up with an abundance of kitten born during the spring and summer months.

But this year has been different.

The clark county animal shelter says it's not getting kittens.... but teenage cats.

The shelter says some families who adopted kittens when the pandemic hit in march are now returning the cats as they return to work and school and no longer want the responsibility.

The shelter stresses... if you adopt a kitten... or any animal... they should be a lifelong companion.

"if you're interested in adopting, don't overlookthe older ones just because there not those cute little fluffballs because they're all going to get to that point.

They're all going to grow up and so you kind of know what you're getting.

You know their personalities and you know what they like and what they don't like so it's really nice because you can really pick one that fits your personality instead of just taking home a kitten and keeping your fingers crossed that it grows into what you're looking for."

Wills says the cats can provide a benefit besides affection...they can also relieve stress and help with feeling of isolation as people continue to stay healthy at home.