DWYM: Paycheck Protection Program Warning

A TRI-STATE WOMAN HAS FINALLYRECEIVED SOME PANDEMIC AIDMONEY... TO KEEP HER SMALLBUSINESS AFLOAT.

BUTNOW... HER BANK HAS FROZEN HERACCOUNT!

CONSUMERREPORTER JOHN MATARESE SHOWSHOW TO BE SURE THIS DOESN'THAPPEN TO YOU.MORE THAN 5 MILLION SMALLBUSINESSES HAVE STAYED ALIVETHANKS TO THE PAYCHECKPROTECTION PROGRAM THIS YEAR.BUT ONE COLLEGE HILLWOMAN HAS A WARNING FOR ANYONEAPPLYING FOR AID.--------------------KELLEYE THOMAS ISA HOME DAY CARE PROVIDER....SHUT DOWN FOR 3 MONTHS DUETO THE PANDEMIC.

SHEWAS SAVED BY A PAYCHECKPROTECTION LOAN...... BUT THATLIFELINE HAS BECOME ANIGHTMARE."I applied for thatthrough the Small BusinessAdminisstration....I wasgranted the loan for25-hundred dollars."BUT BEFORE SHE COULD EVENBEGIN USING THE FUNDS, SHESAYS HER BANK -- FIFTH THIRD-- SHUT HER ACCOUNTDOWN."The check was deposited,and a few days later I noticedthere was a freeze on myaccount."PANICKED, SHE CALLED THEBANK."They let me know Ineeded a business account toreceive the funds from thisloan." A LOT OFINDEPENDENT WORKERS AND SMALLBUSINESS OWNERS USE JUST ONEACCOUNT FOR EVERYTHING...BECAUSE IT IS SO MUCH EASIER.BUT IF YOU AREGETTING ANY SORT OF FEDERALAID, DOING THAT CAN BE VERYRISKY.----------------BUSINESS INSIDER SAYS PPPLOANS MUST BE PUT INTO ASEPARATE ACCOUNT TO PREVENT...--PAYROLL ERRORS.--ACCIDENTALMISUSE.--QUESTIONS FROM YOURBANK.

THAT'S WHATHAPPENED HERE....WHERE THEBANK'S INVESTIGATION LOCKEDKELLEYE FROM ALL HER MONEY."Are there some bills now thatyou can't pay this month?

Mymortgage, buying food, payingmy credit card bills."SO WE CONTACTED FIFTHTHIRD.

A BANKSPOKESWOMAN TELLS US"We takepotential fraud seriously andare diligent stewards of ourcustomer's money."BUT SINCE THERE WAS NO FRAUDIN THIS CASE, THE BANK HASUNLOCKED KELLEYS ACCOUNTS.NOW SHE'S WARNINGOTHERS."I have always had myday care money deposited intomy personal account, no oneever said anything about it,or said I needed to open up abusinessaccount."BUSINESS INSIDER SAYS THERE ISONE MORE REASON TO KEEP PPPMONEY SEPARATE: GETTING THELOAN FORGIVEN.KEEP TIGHT RECORDSKEEP TIGHT RECORDS SO YOUDON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY.

