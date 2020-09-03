Activist Academic Who Popularized 'We Are The 99%' Dead At 59

A leading figure of the Occupy Wall Street movement, David Graeber has died at the age of 59.

Born and raised by working-class parents in New York City, Graeber was a professor of anthropology at the London School of Economics.

CNN reports Graeber was known for his sharp critiques of capitalism and bureaucracy, as well as his anarchist views.

In his book 'Bulls*** Jobs: A Theory,' Graeber argued that large swaths of society were working in meaningless jobs.

Such jobs, Graber posited, ultimately result in damaging psychological consequences.

Graeber became involved in alter-globalization movements beginning in 2000.

He was a part of the initial meetings that launched Occupy Wall Street.