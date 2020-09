Brewster Bar Shut Down Temporarily Due To COVID-19 Violations Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:54s - Published 5 days ago Brewster Bar Shut Down Temporarily Due To COVID-19 Violations The Woodshed, a popular summer bar and patio in Brewster, will be closed until October due to breaking COVID-19 protocols. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports. 0

