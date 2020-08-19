Biden attends meeting on Education

Biden looks to turn campaign focus to pandemic[NFA] Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday looked to shift the focus of the U.S. presidential race back to the coronavirus and safely reopening the country’s schools, as President Donald Trump..
Preparations underway for Sept. 29 presidential debate in ClevelandWith one night left of the Democratic National Convention, and the Republican National Convention set to take place next week, Northeast Ohio is looking ahead to the first Presidential debate, which..
Florida Education Association school re-opening lawsuit case continues after failed mediationBiden becomes the nominee-in-waiting, and is expected to accept the nomination on Thursday. Story: https://bit.ly/2Q1Vlhs