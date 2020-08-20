Unemployment claim

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

C1 3 number of americans filing for unemployment falling below one- million.

Fs vo bullets:no unemployment claims source: u.s. department of labor last week: ..

U.s.: 881,000 claims ... that hasn't happened since early august.

The u-s labor department says 881-thousand americans filed initial claims for benefits last week.

That's down 130,000 from the week before.

Here in kentucky.... 16,195 first-time claims were filed last week.... down about 126 from the previous week.

In the u-s.... there were 13-million continued jobless claims filed... which counts people filing for benefits for at least two weeks in a row.

In kentucky.... more than 116,000 continued claims were