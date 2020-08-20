Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unemployment claim

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Unemployment claim
story at 5:30p

C1 3 number of americans filing for unemployment falling below one- million.

Fs vo bullets:no unemployment claims source: u.s. department of labor last week: ..

U.s.: 881,000 claims ... that hasn't happened since early august.

The u-s labor department says 881-thousand americans filed initial claims for benefits last week.

That's down 130,000 from the week before.

Here in kentucky.... 16,195 first-time claims were filed last week.... down about 126 from the previous week.

In the u-s.... there were 13-million continued jobless claims filed... which counts people filing for benefits for at least two weeks in a row.

In kentucky.... more than 116,000 continued claims were




You Might Like


Tweets about this

GAVEL2763

JW theGavel RT @BillFOXLA: ANOTHER story about potential fraud with California’s unemployment benefits. My photographer’s mom just got this stack of #E… 4 minutes ago

sopeisreald

Yessica⁷ @Deb4trump66 @chipfranklin This has absolutely nothing to do with obama , but since we are talking about him he was… https://t.co/nAOcwMFStd 6 minutes ago

freebuswifi

turtle mom kennedy 🐢 @Donillini @SoarinOverEpcot As a laid off CM myself, I’ve spent a lot more time crying over the state of Florida no… https://t.co/qHiVvpEQMT 34 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

State Senator Calls For Audit Of EDD After Hundreds Of Letters Arrive At Riverside Home Addressed To Dozens Of People [Video]

State Senator Calls For Audit Of EDD After Hundreds Of Letters Arrive At Riverside Home Addressed To Dozens Of People

While about one million California residents wait for unemployment checks to arrive, dozens of claim letters are being sent to vacant homes — including more than 100 sent to a single home in the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:15Published
Former insiders dispute DETR claim computer system is antiquated [Video]

Former insiders dispute DETR claim computer system is antiquated

Nevada’s unemployment agency is still failing thousands of people who can’t get their benefits. More:..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 07:00Published
Jobless claims climb back above 1 million [Video]

Jobless claims climb back above 1 million

The number of Americans filing a new claim for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, a setback for a struggling U.S. job market crippled by the coronavirus..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published