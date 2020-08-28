MacKenzie Scott Is The Richest Woman In The World
MacKenzie Scott is the richest woman in the world.
Scott's net worth is now a staggering $68 billion.
According to CNN, Scott has surpassed L'Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyer in terms of wealth.
Scott was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos until their recent divorce.
Scott received a quarter of Bezos' Amazon shares in the couple's divorce settlement in 2019.
That equated to a 4% stake that was worth more than $35 billion at the time.