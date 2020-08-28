Global  
 

MacKenzie Scott is the richest woman in the world.

Scott's net worth is now a staggering $68 billion.

According to CNN, Scott has surpassed L'Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyer in terms of wealth.

Scott was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos until their recent divorce.

Scott received a quarter of Bezos' Amazon shares in the couple's divorce settlement in 2019.

That equated to a 4% stake that was worth more than $35 billion at the time.


