Animator recreates 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' intro with Pokémon Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published on September 3, 2020 Animator recreates 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' intro with Pokémon An animator went viral on Twitter forher reimagining of the “Avatar: The LastAirbender” introduction with Pokémon.Vancouver-based animator Kaitlin Sutherlandfirst had the idea of mashing together “Avatar”and Pokémon over a decade ago.Considering that Pokémon manipulatethe elements just like the benders of the Avataruniverse do, it seemed like a natural fit.On September 1, Sutherland revealed her“Avatar” x Pokémon video to the world.The video depicts Squirtle, Sandshrew,Charmander and Pidgey taking the place of theunnamed benders in the original “Avatar” intro.While the video only has a runtime of10 seconds, Sutherland spent yearsmeticulously developing it and cataloguedthe progress on her YouTube channel.When she tweeted out the finished product,the response was immediate and glowing.Sutherland also linked her personalsupport page for any fans interested infunding her goal of animating a longer versionthat includes the entire “Avatar” intro 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

