Marie Osmond To Leave 'The Talk' After One Season
"The Talk" co-host Marie Osmond will not return to the table when season 11 kicks off in September.
Rebellious Magazine RT @GaryMLevin: Marie Osmond to leave CBS's 'The Talk' after one season as co-host https://t.co/AI6yb0ffay via @usatoday 5 hours ago
USA TODAY Life Marie Osmond to leave CBS's 'The Talk' after one season as co-host https://t.co/d3uFsCKcQc 7 hours ago
Gary Levin Marie Osmond to leave CBS's 'The Talk' after one season as co-host https://t.co/AI6yb0ffay via @usatoday 7 hours ago
Ami Rushes Shakeup at one of my favorite shows @TheTalkCBS. @MarieOsmond to leave the show after only one season.… https://t.co/cZN61oAkQ1 20 hours ago
Tanya Hart Shakeup at @TheTalkCBS. @MarieOsmond to leave the show after only one season. https://t.co/rI4JPy6HVM #MarieOsmond #TheTalk 21 hours ago
Marie Osmond To Leave 'The Talk' After 1 SeasonThe Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on CBS2.
A New Gig for One of Our Favorite Doctors!A new season of The Doctors will air next month, but it might look a little different! Our pal Dr. Ian Smith, best-selling author and trusted medical expert, steps in as host as the series moves to a..