We're Open: The Ladle Lady

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:36s - Published 2 weeks ago

Word of mouth made the Ladle more than just soup.

WE ARE SPOTLIGHTING A ONEWOMAN SHOW IN OUR WE'RE OPENSERIES.

THE LADLE LADY BRINGSSOUP TO YOUR DOOR ... OR YOUCAN GRAB IT AT A LOCALFARMER'S MARKET.

DELANEY BREYINTRODUCES US TO THE PERSONBEHIND THE POT.MARYANN KMET WEARS MANY HATS.BUT TODAY SHE'S THE LADLELADY.

"I've always lovedmaking soup.

So I startedbasically a soup restaurantwithout the brink and mortarONLINE AND DELIVERY BASED -WORD OF MOUTH HELPED LADLELADY BECOME MORE THAN SOUP."Slowly that evolved into mealplanning and meal bowls forpeople, so it's getting usthrough the summerA PERSONALTRAINER AND INSTRUCTOR AT UWM- WHEN COVID 19 HIT - LADLELADY BECAME HER FULLTIME JOB."You know it's so comforting,everyone loves soup and itbrings people together.Everyone has their favoritesoupCREATING A NEW MENU EACHWEEK - MARYANN'S CUSTOMERSCONTINUE TO CRAVE A CUP OFSOUP.

"I like how there is noending, there is no ceiling towhat you can makeDELICIOUSSOUPS, SALADS, AND MEAL BOWLS- THE LADLE LADY HAS SOMETHINGFOR EVERYONE IN YOUR FAMILY."Parents are homehomeschooling and working fromhome, so it's insane rightnow.

We are here for you tohelp take that stress of yourhandsWITH COLDER WEATHER JUSTAROUND THE CORNER - DON'TFORGET THE LADLE LADY COMES TOYOU.

DELANEY BREY TMJ4 NEWS.