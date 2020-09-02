Global  
 

Germany: Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Poisoned With Soviet-Era Nerve Agent

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Germany: Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Poisoned With Soviet-Era Nerve Agent
CBS4's Rylee Carlson shares the latest details.

Putin critic Alexei Navalny poisoned by nerve agent Novichok, Germany says

The German government announced Wednesday that tests performed on samples taken from Russian...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by Eurasia Review, CTV News, Newsday, FT.com, News24, USATODAY.com, Deutsche Welle, New Zealand Herald, Business Insider


The Kremlin rejects accusations Russia poisoned Putin critic Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny was airlifted to Germany last month after collapsing on a flight after drinking a cup...
SBS - Published

White House condemns poisoning of Putin critic as 'completely reprehensible'

The White House condemned the poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny as “completely...
FOXNews.com - Published


Russia denies poisoning Navalny [Video]

Russia denies poisoning Navalny

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman has denied any involvement in poisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny with novichok.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:02Published
Charlie Rowley shocked by latest Novichok attack [Video]

Charlie Rowley shocked by latest Novichok attack

Charlie Rowley, who fell victim to the Salisbury Novichok poisoning in 2018, says he is shocked to learn of the latest attack against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Mr Rowley says he still..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:55Published
Kremlin denies Russia poisoned Alexey Navalny [Video]

Kremlin denies Russia poisoned Alexey Navalny

The denial comes after Germany said it has 'unequivocal proof' the opposition figure was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published