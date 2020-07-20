A new sport is being introduced at the Vigo County YMCA, and other sporting leagues are back

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTHI
A new a new sport's leauge is starting here in vigo county at the y-m-c-a.

The game is spike ball.

News 10's bri shackelford has more on the new sport you can try.

Registration is now open for adult and "youth" leagues for spike ball at the vigo county y-m-c-a.

Sports director shane chesshir says he believes this is the "first and only" leauge for this new sport.

[take pkg outcue: for our community duration:1:05] chesshir is "looking" to have a fall leauge outdoors and a winter league indoors for the sport.

The idea of bringing spike ball to the "y"....came to him during his time in "quarantine."

"i was sitting there watching what sports i could on tv and i saw spike ball nationals.

I thought 'okay this looks interesting' let's take a look at it."

Chesshir says this sport was brought "here" because it i easier to manage the amount of players.

This is why he is letting "students" in grades middle through high school sign up to play.

"this is two on two.

There's a lot of moving and they stay somewhat spread out.

So, it's one of those sports you can incorporate and you can kind of make that transition in being on the safe side too."

I tried this game for myself and let me tell you....it's a lot more difficult than it looks.

To play the game teammates can pass the ball to eachother in the air.

After a pass a player must "spike" the ball onto the net.

Points are earned when players can't spike the ball back.

Chesshir says he's excited to bring this game to terre haute.

"i think this is something we can get going, and it'll start growing, and i think it'll be something pretty big for not only the ymca but for our community."

The first games are set to be played september 13th.

Chesshir is planning on having "open gym" times if you cannot register for the leauge.

For prices and more on the sport you can go to




