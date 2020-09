FBI Agents Execute Federal Search Warrants At Brighton Rehabilitation And Wellness Center Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:12s - Published 4 minutes ago FBI Agents Execute Federal Search Warrants At Brighton Rehabilitation And Wellness Center FBI agents raided Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources FBI agents investigating Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are conducting search warrants at two local nursing...

bizjournals - Published 5 hours ago