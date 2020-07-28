Alabama unemployment claims down, but payment issue persists

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

Times in those cases.

The jobless trend seems to be heading in the right direction!

According to the latest jobs report - the number of americans who filed for first- time unemployment benefits dipped below one million last week.

That hasn't happened since early august!

Here in alabama - the number is alos down.

Just over 78-hundred people filed for unemployment for the first time.

More than 44-hundred of those claims are related to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 13-hundred initial claims were filed right here in north alabama.

Madison county had the highest number with more than 500 initial claims. followed by morgan and lauderdale counties with around 150 initial claims. marshall county was the only other county with more than 100 claims. all other counties had fewer than 100.

Lawrence county had the lowest number with 30.

With those numbers in mind - waay 31's max cohan joins us live now.

He talked to someone who has advice for those filing for the first time.

Max?

Guys, a few months ago we caught up with pam moses -- a dental worker -- who filed for unemployment while she was furloughed.

She told me today that she still hasn't received any money from her claims six months ago.

Before you click that send button, make sure all your numbers are perfect.

Your banking routing numbers, your checking account number, your savings account number, whatever they're going to be using."

It's been more than 6 months since pam moses filed for unemployment -- yet she still hasn't received a dime.

Moses told me she thought she did everything correctly, since she also filed her husband's unemployment claim -- which was processed without issue.

"so i did his just like i did mine and i can't understand what the difference was -- why mine was a mess and his wasn't.

So it's just been an absolutely frustrating process."

Moses told me she did finally receive a letter from the unemployment office informing her that her bank had sent the money back due to an issue.

But she said her calls the office to find out more about the problem, have never been returned.

"even though i've faxed and emailed the information over and over and over again, they haven't ever made those changes or told me what the actual issue was" moses told me she believes this issue could have been resolved months ago -- had she been able to reach anyone at the state unemployment office.

Now she says you should exercise extra caution if you have to file - because for her, one issue complicated the entire process.

Live in huntsville, max cohan, waay 31