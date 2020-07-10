New 'No Time to Die' Trailer, 'The Batman' Pauses Production & More News | THR News

Little Known Facts About Robert Pattinson



Robert Pattinson rocketed into the spotlight after playing Edward Cullen in the "The Twilight Saga." Business Insider got the scoop on the British actor. He said he was expelled from grade school for stealing — and then selling — pornographic magazines. Despite his successful film career, he's never acted on a TV show. The actor has admitted that he's not the best driver. The actor doesn't like his popular nickname "R-Patz."

