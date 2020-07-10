New 'No Time to Die' Trailer, 'The Batman' Pauses Production & More News | THR News
'The Batman' presses pause on production in London after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two youngest daughters test positive for COVID-19 and Universal drops a trailer for 'No Time To Die.'
'The Batman' has pressed pause on its London production after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. would not comment specifically on the individual who tested positive on set.
