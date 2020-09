Ravens QB can't wait to 'show the world' 2020 team Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:50s - Published 4 minutes ago Ravens QB can't wait to 'show the world' 2020 team With the regular season just ten days away, the Ravens' most important player believes his team's readiness is right on schedule. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources The pads come on for the Ravens



In a football world so different, so changed by COVID, the march toward NFL normalcy continued on Monday. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:03 Published 2 weeks ago