Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died.

Seaver died Monday in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and Covid-19.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 12-time all-star, was 75 years old.

Seaver, known as "Tom Terrific," won 311 games and had a 2.86 earned-run average over a 20-year career.

CNN reports he was a member of the 1969 "Miracle Mets," winning the team's first World Series that year.

Seaver also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, and Boston Red Sox.


