Downtown Live

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 weeks ago

A crowd will soon form on the downtown Starkville streets as fans wait to hear from head coach mike leach on today's.

Soon form on the downtown starkville streets as fans wait to hear from head coach mike leach on today's dawg talk radio show.

Our cash matlock is in starkville now and joins us live with more on the event.

Cash?

It's a beautiful day to be outside.

I'm here at the corner of main and to be outside.

I'm here at the corner of main and south lafayette streets, and you see the new string lights that were installed yesterday.

We're here for "dawg talk" with mississippi state head football coach mike leach.

Folks are invited to downtown starkville to eat and shop.

Just social distance.

The radio show is being hosted by the greater starkville development project.

The downtown speaker system will be broadcasting the entire show for anyone who wants to come and hang out.

Leach is entering his first season leading the bulldogs and will kick off the year at lsu on sept.

26 with the game airing right here on wcbi.

The two-time national coach of the year, three- time conference coach of the year and the mastermind behind the ncaa record- setting "air raid" offense, was tabbed as mississippi state's 34th head football coach on jan.

9.

If you're in the starkville area, it's not too late to stop by and check out some of the action.

I'm going to go ahead and send things back over to you guys in the studio.

Reporting in starkville, cash matlock, wcbi news.