Q Poll Shows Biden With 3-Point Leader Over Trump In Florida
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:41s - Published
With a 3-point margin of error, it's effectively a tie.
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are virtually tied in the key swing state of Florida, according...
Newsmax - Published
A Washington tech company says Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a 10-percentage point lead nationally...
Newsmax - Published
Likely Pennsylvania voters are showing more support for former Vice President Joe Biden than they are...
Newsmax - Published
