Q Poll Shows Biden With 3-Point Leader Over Trump In Florida

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Q Poll Shows Biden With 3-Point Leader Over Trump In Florida
With a 3-point margin of error, it's effectively a tie.

Quinnipiac Poll: Trump, Biden Nearly Even in Florida

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are virtually tied in the key swing state of Florida, according...
Newsmax - Published

Morning Consult Poll: Biden Leads Trump by 10 Points Nationally, 3 Points in NC

A Washington tech company says Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a 10-percentage point lead nationally...
Newsmax - Published

Poll: Biden Takes 8-Point Lead Over Trump in Pennsylvania

Likely Pennsylvania voters are showing more support for former Vice President Joe Biden than they are...
Newsmax - Published


