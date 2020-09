New Richmond residents worry about blowing dust clouds as cleanup of former Beckjord site begins

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 04:56s - Published 7 minutes ago

Two New Richmond residents who filed complaints with the Ohio EPA and Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency this summer over brown clouds of dust that have been kicked up during periods of high wind.

DUST CLOUDS OVER NEW RICHMONDTHIS SUMMER?ENVIRONMENTALAGENCIES ARE LOOKING INTO IT.THE WCPO NINE I-TEAM FIRSTSTARTED INVESTIGATING THEBECKJORD POWER STATION BACK IN2016.LAST YEAR -- THE I-TEAMREPORTED THE OHIO E-P-AESTIMATES THERE ARE ABOUT 10áBILLION POUNDS OF COAL ASHDUMPED INTO FOUR MANMADE PONDSALONG THE OHIO RIVER.

IFTHESE PONDS LEAK -- ASH COULDSPILL THE RIVER -- WHICH ISTHE DRINKING WATER SOURCE FOR5 MILLION PEOPLE.NOW -- THE SITE'S NEW OWNER ISMOVING THE ASH TO REMEDIATETHE LAND FOR DEVELOPMENT.INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER PAULACHRISTIAN PICKS UP THE STORYTONIGHT -- EXPLAINING WHY THECLEAN-UP IS WORRYING RESIDENTSABOUT WHAT THEY'RE BREATHING."We saw a cloud, a dust cloudahead of us."IN JULY, JONATHANZIMMERMAN'S 12-YEAR-OLD SONAIDEN TOOK THIS VIDEO WHILETHEY DROVE NEAR NEW RICHMOND.ATHUNDERSTROM A THUNDERSTROMBREWED BEHIND THEM.IN FRONT OFTHEM, HE SAYS A STRANGE BROWNCLOUD BLEW OVER THE ROAD LIKEFOG."You could not see the trafficlights." ZIMMERMAN IS ANENVIRONMENTAL AND SAFETYPROFESSIONAL.

HE SAYS HE GOTOUT OF HIS CAR AND TALKED TOOTHER PEOPLE WHO WERE ALSOWATCHING THECLOUD."And they said what is thatand I said I'm pretty sureit's coming from the pond ashpits over here."ZIMMERMAN GREWUP NEAR THE NOW DORMANTBECKJORD COAL PLANT.DUKEENERGY SOLD THE 1400-ACRE SITEIN 2018 TO A MISSOURI COMPANY- COMMERCIAL LIABILITYPARNTERS.THE DEVELOPER PLANSTO BUILD AN INDUSTRIAL PARK,GREEN SPACE, AND PORTTERMINAL.

NOW WORK IS UNDERWAYTO CLEAN UP SOME FLY ASH, ANDCAP OTHER ASH PONDS.

"NAT POP"ZIMMERMAN SAYS HE NEVERWORRIED ABOUT WHAT HE WASBREATHING - UNTIL NOW.

HE'SNOTALONE."You could actually feel it.It gets on you.

It kind ofmakes you itch."TOM BELMONTLIVES ACROSS THE STREET FROMWHAT IS KNOWN AS PONDEXTENSION C ON THE BECKJORDSITE.

RECORDS SHOW HE FIRSTCOMPLAINED TO THE OHIO EPAABOUT BLOWING CLOUDS OF FLYASH DUST IN JUNE.

ALTHOUGH HESAYS HE'S SPOKEN TO THE EPASEVERAL TIMES SINCE THEN, HESAYS HE STILL DOESN'T HAVEANSWERS."Nobody has really given usany information as to whythey're moving it why it'sbeing exposed what are theygoing to do to keep us out ofthe way of this stuff blowingaround."SPOKESPERSONS FOR THEOHIO EPA AND SOUTHWEST OHIOAIR QUALITY AGENCY TELL THEI-TEAM THAT A COMPLIANCE PLANIS IN PLACE TO MONITOR THE FLYASH.

BUT, AGENCY REPORTS SHOWTHE PLAN IS THE REMEDIATIONCONTRACTOR TELLING FIELDINSPECTORS HOW HE WOULDCONTROL DUST.REPORTS FROMSOUTHWEST OHIO AIR QUALITYSHOW INSPECTORS CHECKED THESITE TWICE AND DID NOT FINDANY VIOLATIONS.

THOSE SAMEREPORTS ALSO SHOW INSPECTORSDID NOT ARRIVE UNTIL ONE TOTWO DAYS AFTER RESIDENTSCOMPLAINED, AND BY THEN, NOEMISSIONS WERE VISIBLE.

"Noone from Commercial LiabilityPartners which owns the formerBeckjord plant would do aninterview for this story.

Iasked a company spokespersonvia email about what materialis blowing around in dustclouds and if it is dangerousto the public.

He did notanswer my questions.BUT HE DID SEND ME A STATEMENTON BEHALF OF CLP.

IT SAYS INPART, "SINCE WE LEARNED OFQUESTIONS LAST MONTH FROMRESIDENTS, WE HAVE BEENWORKING WITH THE SOUTHWESTOHIO AIR QUALITY AGENCY TOIMPLEMENT ADDITIONAL MEASURESTO ADDRESS ANY CONCERNSREGARDING DUST FROM THEPROPERTY." THAT INCLUDES MOREWATERING TRUCKS AND DUSTMONITORS.

BUT ENVIRONMENTALLAWYER DAVE ALTMAN SAYS THAT'SNOT ENOUGH.

HE REPRESENTS MORETHAN 100 NEW RICHMONDRESIDENTS IN A LAWSUIT FILEDIN DECEMBER AGAINST CLP.

ITALLEGES THE DEVELOPER BREACHEDA 1986 AGREEMENT WITH THENBECKJORD OWNER CINCINNATI GASAND ELECTRIC THAT ALLEGEDLYENTITLES RESIDENTS TO MOREINFORMATION ABOUT CONTAMINATEDWASTE DISPOSAL.fly ash is quite often toxicancertainly when its beenburied in the ground withbottom ash and then dug up andput in big piles one of thebig questions we have isexactly what's in it."PIERCETOWNSHIP TRUSTEE ALLAN FREEMANSAYS HE'S BEEN TRYING TO GET APUBLIC MEETING WITH CLP.

ACLP SPOKESPERSON DID NOTRESPOND WHEN THE ITEAM ASKEDABOUT THIS.CLERMONT COUNTYCOMMISSIONER DAVE PAINTER SAYSHE WILL DEMAND A MEETING WITHCLP.PAINTER IS EXCITED ABOUTDEVELOPMENT AT BECKJORD, BUTHE WANTS TO MAKE SURE COUNTYWELLS THAT SUPPLY DRINKINGWATER TO 46 THOUSAND ARE NOTCONTAMINATED."We would like to have theopportunity to review anyremediation plans that theyput forward to theenvironmental protectionagency and you know have a sayon those." MEANWHILEZIMMERMAN WORRIES ABOUT WHATMATERIAL HE WAS BREATHING THATDAY BACK INJULY---2:28 "You could feel it in theair and taste a little bit ofgrittiness."PAULA CHRISTIAN,WCPO NINE ITEAM.FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOWLONG THIS REMEDIATION PROJECTIS EXPECTED TO LAST -- CHECKOUT PAULA'S DIGITAL STORY ONWCPO.COM