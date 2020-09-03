LUCID Movie
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:22s - Published
LUCID Movie
LUCID Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: The film tells the story of an introverted young man named Zel (Laurie Calvert) who gets the opportunity to drastically change his life when his enigmatic neighbour Elliot (Billy Zane) introduces him to the concept of Lucid dreaming.
Lucid stars Laurie Calvert (Episodes), Billy Zane (Curfew, Titanic), Sadie Frost (Absolutely Fabulous), Sophie Kennedy Clark (Philomena), Felicity Gilbert (Nymphomaniac: Vol. 1”) and Cristian Solimeno (Rush).