LUCID Movie Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:22s - Published on September 3, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 01:22s - Published LUCID Movie LUCID Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: The film tells the story of an introverted young man named Zel (Laurie Calvert) who gets the opportunity to drastically change his life when his enigmatic neighbour Elliot (Billy Zane) introduces him to the concept of Lucid dreaming. Lucid stars Laurie Calvert (Episodes), Billy Zane (Curfew, Titanic), Sadie Frost (Absolutely Fabulous), Sophie Kennedy Clark (Philomena), Felicity Gilbert (Nymphomaniac: Vol. 1”) and Cristian Solimeno (Rush). 0

