Steve Nash Joins This Team

Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Steve Nash Joins This Team
Here's the report.

REPORT: Brooklyn Nets Hire Steve Nash As The Team’s Head Coach

This is a huge deal
Daily Caller - Published

Canadian Hall of Famer Steve Nash new head coach of Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their coach Thursday, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Canadian basketball community believes Nash has tools to be successful NBA coach

The Brooklyn Nets' hiring of Steve Nash as head coach appeared to come out of nowhere, with Rowan...
CBC.ca - Published


DanChiu888

Oh Danny 🇺🇸🗽 RT @wojespn: Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks joins The Woj Pod to discuss the hiring of Steve Nash: How the deal came together, how it fits for… 7 minutes ago

calhockey21

AK @stephenasmith @FirstTake Nobody show him this table. 10 of the 15 1st time -#NBa head coaches with no coaching exp… https://t.co/zzzSmQegjS 8 minutes ago

nhartmanusc

Nick Hartman @isaac_steven95 @PrivateJoker9 @stephenasmith https://t.co/8wVOMmsa1t Yeah this article I counted 9 black HC with no experience 57 minutes ago

jaywaters

Jay Waters @SportsCenter @stephenasmith Dude, I'm super sympathetic to cause, but you got to get your facts right Jason Kidd… https://t.co/YEoyguRpTN 2 hours ago

hydenfrank

Frank Hyden @stephenasmith I strongly disagree. Derek Fisher, Mark Jackson. Isiah Thomas, Magic Johnson, etc. This isn't white… https://t.co/KruX8iKSc0 2 hours ago


Brooklyn Nets name Steve Nash as head coach [Video]

Brooklyn Nets name Steve Nash as head coach

Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash has been named head coach of a Brooklyn Nets squad that will be led by the dominant Kevin Durant next season, the NBA team said on Thursday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published