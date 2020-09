Browns acquire S Ronnie Harrison in trade with Jaguars Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:06s - Published 9 minutes ago Browns acquire S Ronnie Harrison in trade with Jaguars The Cleveland Browns agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, sending a 2021 fifth round pick in exchange for safety Ronnie Harrison, filling a position that had been hit hard by injury. 0

