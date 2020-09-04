The Standard Movie

The Standard Movie Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Ten special forces combat veterans and forty civilians converge on Jacksonville Beach, for what is considered to be the toughest endurance event in the world.

At 48+ hours and 80+ miles, the pass rate for participants is less than 2%.

Inspired by Special Forces training, the event is not only a way to test one’s mettle, but it’s also an attempt to bridge the military-civilian divide.

It is a roller coaster of emotions for both the candidates and the cadre.

Release Date: 9/08/20 Directed by: Phil Wall