Rare 1794 Silver Dollar Is Hitting The Auction Block

A 1794 Silver Dollar believed to possibly the first to be struck by the US Mint is hitting the auction block.

The coin known as the "Flowing Hair" dollar, features a portrait of Lady Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other.

According to CNN, the last time it was up for auction, in 2013, it sold for $10 million.

The current owner of the coin, Bruce Morelan is putting an assortment of rare coins up for sale.

Morelan estimates the assortment of historic coins he's offering is valued at about $20 million.

The sale of the Flowing Hair coin will be overseen by Legend Auctions on October 8th at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.