Unlock 4.0: Traffic congestion observed in Varanasi, social distancing norms flouted

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Scores of people set foot outside on the road after the state government issued fresh guidelines for 'Unlock 4.0'.

Social distancing norms went for a toss in the markets of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on September 03.

People were seen wearing masks but were found flouting social distancing norms. The traffic congestion was observed because of huge number of vehicular movement on the roads.


