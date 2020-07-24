Unlock 4.0: Traffic congestion observed in Varanasi, social distancing norms flouted

People in several parts of country lit earthern lamps as part of 'deepotsav' celebrations ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Locals of Varanasi lit earthen lamps at a temple on eve of Ram temple bhoomi pujan. People in Varanasi are ecstatic ahead of the foundation ceremony on August 05. In Kanpur, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad also lit up earthen lamps to celebrate the upcoming special day. Earthen lamps were also lit up in Amritsar ahead of the ceremony in Ayodhya
Ahead of the festival of brother-sister love, Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi are preparing special 'rakhis' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Rakhis' prepared by these Muslim women are gesture to thank PM Modi as he made law against triple talaq. These women are also making 'Ram ki Rakhi' as Bhoomi Poojan of Ram Temple is to be held on August 05.
Candidates on September 06 arrived at various examination centers in different states to appear in National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams. These exams are being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj complained of improper arrangements by the administration. The Ministry of Railways has also ran special trains on September 4, 5 and 6 for the convenience of candidates appearing in the exams amid COVID-19.
In view of rising coronavirus cases, Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a weekend lockdown in cities. Streets were deserted in Hazratganj area with very few vehicles moving on roads on September 06. The weekend lockdown in the state will continue till further orders. There are over 59,900 active cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh. Total cases in India surpassed 41-lakh mark today.
Artisans in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are hopeful of their business turning around amid coronavirus pandemic. They are hopeful as government is discussing ways to boost manufacturing of Indian toys. Demand for wooden toys has increased amid conflict with China. People are looking for alternatives and supporting local products these days. Speaking to ANI, an artisan, Basheer Ahmed, said, "Demand for these toys has increased amid conflict with China. People are looking for alternatives and supporting local products."
