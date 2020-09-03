Daniel Craig In This New Trailer For 'No Time to Die'

Ana de Armas, Jeffrey Wright, Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Christoph Waltz and more star in this new trailer for 'No Time to Die'.

James Bond has left active service.

His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

This trailer is in HD.