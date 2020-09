Related videos from verified sources Five Black UC doctors receive National Institutes of Health research grants



A group of five Black medical doctors at the University of Cincinnati have received grants from the National Institutes of Health for their research in various medical areas. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:29 Published 2 weeks ago Nepal struggles with increases Covid-19 cases



Recovery rate of Nepal's COVID-19 infected patients stood at around 56 percent in an early fortnight of August, while towards the end of the month, it has dipped down to 54, increasing worries and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36 Published 2 weeks ago Mexico outbreak: Alarming mortality rates among health workers



Why healthcare workers in Mexico say they are dying while trying to save lives as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 3 weeks ago