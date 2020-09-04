Gautier Police K-9 Justice enters retirement

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 8 minutes ago

The Gautier Police Department announced Wednesday that Justice will be retiring from service.

After six years of service with the Gautier Police Department, K-9 Justice is finally getting some well-deserved rest.

- - capt.

David bever, justice's- partner - - gautier police department: "uh, one of my favorite memories was- patrol- got into a pursuit with a perso- and they fled the vehicle, ran- into the woods.

And during- - - - the track we found the guy's- shoe.

We found his pants.

And - then we eventually found- him.

He had ended up tripping - off all of his clothes when we- found him and he- gave up once justice got within- six feet of him."

- - - justice will spend his- retirement years with the - bever family.

The gautier polic- department also intends to- acquire