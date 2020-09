Pascua Yaqui want early voting site restored

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:04s - Published 4 days ago

PASCUA YAQUI TRIBAL LEADERSARE SPEAKING OUT -- AGAINSTTHE PIMA COUNTY RECORDER'SOFFICE.

THEY SAY -- THE OFFICESHOULD (NOT HAVE REMOVED THEIRONLY -- EARLY VOTING SITE --BACK IN 2018.

PIMA COUNTYRECORDER -- F.

ANN RODRIGUEZSAYS -- IT'S TOO HARD TOPROVIDE PROPER ELECTIONSECURITY -- AT THE SITE THETRIBE PROVIDED.

BUT THE TRIBALCHAIRMAN TOLD PIMA COUNTYSUPERVISORS -- OTHER VOTINGSITES ARE TOO HARD TO GET TO."IT IS VERY IMPORTANT BECAUSEOUR ELDERLY AND ALL OURMEMBERS SOMETIMES DON'T HAVETRANSPORTATION AND IT TAKESABOUT TWO HOURS SOMETIMES TOGET TO THE PLACE TO VOTE." INA STATEMENT -- THE PIMA COUNTYRECORDER SAID SHE TOLD PASCUAYAQUI OFFICIALS TWO YEARS AGO-- SHE WOULD NOT BE PROVIDINGAN EARLY VOTING SITE --BECAUSE OF SECURITY CONCERNS.SHE SAYS IT'S TOO LATE TOPROVIDE ONE NOW.RODRIGUEZ SAYS OTHER VOTINGSITES ARE AS CLOSE AS THREEMILES FROM THE BOUNDARIES OFTRIBAL LANDS.

SHE CONTENDS THETRIBE HAS NOT PROVIDEDINFORMATION THAT WOULD HELPIDENTIFY TRIBAL MEMBERS ANDMAKE IT EASIER TO SIGN UP FORVOTE BY MAIL.