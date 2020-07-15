Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 days ago

Glenn County is in the purple or widespread category, which is the most restrictive tier of the governor's new reopening plan, even though the county got off the state's watch list.

Glenn County placed in most restrictive tier of reopening plan, disappointing community members

Ahead.

But first - glenn county is on the strictest tier of the governor's new re-opening plan.

Even though was removed from the state's watch list just days before the switch.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is in willows where many are frustrated by the constant back and forth.

Take pk* take so* trt:05 kristine coffman co-owner of carte blanche we're just rolling with the punches and it just feels like every day the carrot keeps getting put further and further out 2 days after governor gavin newsom announced that glenn county would be off the state's watchlist.

He rolled out a new re-opening plan.

But instead of being on a less restrict tier: glenn county landed in the purple-- or "widespread".

Take so* trt:09 laura medina glenn county public health public information officer although we were off the county data monitoring list, we had not completed our 14 day watch period.

And because the county didn't clear its 14-day watch period: the county ended up with tight restrictions.

Ana stand u* trt ana torrea atorreanews glenn county publich health says, it doesn't know how long the county will be in the widespread category.

Under this reopening plan, it gives businesses that had to shutdown operations a little more leeway.

Like hair salons and barbershops can cut hair indoors.

But restaurants still need to stick to outdoor dining.

Hillgard muller and kristine coffman own and operate carte blanche in willows.

And just weeks before the pandemic hit-- business was booming.

Take so* trt:05 kristine coffman co-owner of carte blanche i keep saying we got 3 good weeks before covid hit, and we've done nothing but adapt ever since and that's what they've done ever since.

Jumped every hurdle and adpat with every challenge thrown their way.

Even under the new reopening plan take so* trt:07 kristine coffman co-owner of carte blanche we've had to spend thousands of dollars with the new patio furniture and the new guidelines and with the changes: it leaves business owners frustrated.

And they're wondering: when will this end?

Take so* trt:04 holly meyers owner of gathering im just so ready as everybody is for this to be over ((butt to)) take so* trt:03 kristine coffman