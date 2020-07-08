Wearing A Face Mask Also Protects You From The Flu

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Now that we are many months into the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans are aware of mask safety.

The majority of the public is infinitely more aware of the precautions necessary to help curb COVID.

Mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand-washing are the main routes of safety, reports Huffpost.

Flu season runs from about October to early May every year, sometimes a bit earlier or later.

Questions around expected flu rates during the pandemic are front of mind for many medical professionals.


