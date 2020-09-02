Linton-Northview volleyball

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 weeks ago

In a row... it was senior night for northview volleyball, they hosted linton.... maizie pell wasn't a very kind host.......the northview senior says you aren't welcome here, block and point for the lady knights... linton's gentry warrick says you might of blocked me once, but not twice....the linton junior comes back with more force....no one is returning that spike..... nice play here by sophie hale....the linton freshman with the defensive play that sets up a kill for her....sophie says older brother lincoln isn't the only athlete in the hale family.... linton spolis