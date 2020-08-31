Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit

After meeting in private with the family of Jacob Blake, and speaking by phonewith the 29-year-old whose shooting by a white police officer sparked protestsand unrest, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took part in a communitydiscussion at a church in Kenosha. Mr Biden also appeared to criticise therhetoric of opponent Donald Trump. He said: "If I can make a generic point,the words of a president matter, no matter if they are good, bad orindifferent, they matter."
