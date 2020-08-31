Global  
 

Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit

CNN reports Democratic nominee Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday.

He plans to hold a community event in Kenosha and then meet with the family of Jacob Blake.

Jacob Blake is the 29-year-old Black man who was recently shot in the back seven times by police.

Biden's trip comes two days after President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin.

Trump did not speak or meet with the family of Jacob Blake on his trip.

Biden and Sen.


Joe Biden says 'words of a president matter' as he visit Kenosha

Joe Biden says 'words of a president matter' as he visit Kenosha

After meeting in private with the family of Jacob Blake, and speaking by phonewith the 29-year-old whose shooting by a white police officer sparked protestsand unrest, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took part in a communitydiscussion at a church in Kenosha. Mr Biden also appeared to criticise therhetoric of opponent Donald Trump. He said: "If I can make a generic point,the words of a president matter, no matter if they are good, bad orindifferent, they matter."

Donald Trump mocks the way Biden wears his mask

 President Donald Trump is mocking his Democratic rival for letting his mask hang off his ear when he delivers speeches. Speaking to rally-goers in Pennsylvania,..
USATODAY.com

Navid Afkari: Trump urges Iran not to execute champion wrestler

 Navid Afkari has been sentenced to death over demonstrations that rocked Iran in 2018.
BBC News
Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans

Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone with the Black man shot there by police.

Biden shakes hands with staffer in Wisconsin

Biden shakes hands with staffer in Wisconsin

Despite regularly taking strict social distancing measures, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slipped into pre-pandemic campaign mode as he shook the hand of a staffer on the tarmac in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday.

Biden, in Kenosha, Makes Case for Healing and Unity, Not Division

 Two days after President Trump traveled to Wisconsin to focus attention on violence and disorder, Joe Biden sought to strike a drastically different tone,..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden meets Jacob Blake's family in Wisconsin, says Trump promotes human 'dark side'

The Democratic candidate's visit to Kenosha followed that of Donald Trump two days earlier.
Kayleigh McEnany Counters Jacob Blake Family Statement That Trump Admin Hasn't Reached Out

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday the Trump administration is "efforting...
Joe Biden visits Kenosha as Trump aims to cut funding for cities

Joe Biden visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, just two days after President Trump went there in the wake of...
Biden speaks with Jacob Blake and his family in visit to Kenosha

Biden speaks with Jacob Blake and his family in visit to Kenosha

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Kenosha, Wisconsin Thursday to speak with Jacob Blake, his family, and the community in the wake of a police shooting that left Blake likely paralyzed..

Biden discusses meeting with Blake family

Biden discusses meeting with Blake family

Biden said he believes the American people are looking to "unify."

Jacob Blake, Man Shot By Police In Kenosha, Out Of Intensive Care; Joe Biden Visits Blake Family

Jacob Blake, Man Shot By Police In Kenosha, Out Of Intensive Care; Joe Biden Visits Blake Family

Biden and his wife, Jill, met privately with Blake's parents, siblings, and members of his legal team at the Milwaukee airport before traveling to Kenosha, where Blake was shot on Aug. 23.

