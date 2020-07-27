Global  
 

Trump Tells Supporters to Commit Felony by Voting Twice

Trump told his supporters to vote twice, once with a mail-in ballot and again at a polling station.

He implied that attempting to vote twice will test the security of the mail-in voting system.

“Send it in early and then go and vote,” Trump told supporters at the airport.

His words of encouragement are actually against the law.

Voting twice is a felony.

Trump has repeatedly said the upcoming November election will be illegitimate if he loses.

Voter fraud in the U.S. is rare, but people still go to prison even if they didn’t know they’re ineligible to vote.


