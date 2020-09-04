Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 4 minutes ago

Rock Star Records in Tupelo explained vinyl records are making a comeback in popularity.

Musical Nostalgia - Local record and CD shop explains the comeback of vinyl records-and virus safety

Music satisfies the soul, as the old saying goes.... w-t-v-a's bronson woodruff visited a local vinyl and c-d shop here in tupelo to see how it is doing during the pandemic.

For many people, vinyl records are a trip down memory lane.

They provide a link to the past, a reminder of a different time.

Interestingly, they're also making a comeback right now.

The owner of rock star records gave us a brief tour of the place and shared some things he's doing to keep people safe during the pandemic.

Take pkg: nat pop: "vinyl's back!"

Rock star records on east main street sells vinyls, c- d's, posters, and other items that tie back to the older days of music, and also to the modern days as well.

Nat sound: music playing in background like most businesses this year, owner leslie jones said the store faced some challenges.

He said the store closed back in march and april for the governor's ordinance.

After that, he said things picked up for a bit.

"in may and june, to be honest, it was kind of like christmas.

I have a lot of loyal customers, and it was kind of like, you know, hey, we missed our cds and our vinyl records."

Jones added the store's been fortunate during the pandemic, but he's had to change a few things.

"me and whoever's in here working with me wears the mask when a customer's in.

We ask that the customer wear a mask as well.

Uh, i also have hand sanitizer and trying to, it's a pretty big store, trying to keep, make sure everybody stays, you know socially distanced while they're looking."

He also described some reasons why vinyls are coming back again.

"the reason that the vinyl has made resurgence is because, you know, older customers come in and remember, oh my gosh, ac/dc, oh my gosh, prince, purple rain.

I had that when i was thirty."

He added those aren't the only folks who come by.

"the young kids come in and go, oh my gosh, purple rain, oh my gosh, kiss, and they go, i remember my dad or my granddad having that when i was a little girl or a little boy."

Whether it's old hits from the eighties, or the best-sellers from last year, music is timeless.

"what do they say, the old is new again?

And that's definitely the case with the vinyl and records."

In tupelo, bronson woodruff, w-t-v-a nine news.

Anchor outro: jones explained vinyl records have a crisper sound because the audio is not compressed like files are