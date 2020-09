Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s trip to southeastern Wisconsin centered around sending a message of unity during the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Joe Biden stresses unity in visit to Kenosha, talks to Jacob Blake and his family

Joe Biden told residents of Kenosha, Wisconsin, that recent turmoil following the police shooting of...

Joe Biden has not traveled to Wisconsin, but President Trump is planning to visit Kenosha on Tuesday...

Joe Biden has spoken out against hate during a visit to Kenosha, where he met with the family of a...

TMJ4 News Joe Biden became the second candidate running for president to visit Kenosha Thursday, in the wake of the police sh… https://t.co/lTy65k11eU 8 hours ago